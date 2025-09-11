Hyderabad police nab 2 in jewellery theft, recover ornaments worth Rs 1.5 cr

Hyderabad: Saifabad Police, in coordination with CCS Hyderabad, arrested two men involved in a major jewellery theft case and recovered ornaments valued at nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

The incident occurred on September 5 at Vijay Shankar Lal Jewellers in Basheerbagh, when gold and diamond ornaments were stolen from the shop.

A formal complaint was lodged with the Saifabad Police on September 7, after which investigation teams were formed to track the culprits.

Based on credible leads, the police apprehended the accused on September 11 near Nampally Railway Station.

During the operation, 173 pieces of gold and diamond-studded jewellery weighing about 850 grams were seized, all intact, and valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

Accused suffered losses due to IPL betting: Police

According to the police, the arrested individuals were identified as Ronak Chadawa, aged 24, a marketing executive with Shanaya Diamonds and a resident of Girgaon in Mumbai, and Mohd Hasnain Habiya, aged 22, a student from Dongri, Mumbai. Both men had reportedly suffered heavy financial losses due to IPL betting and conspired together to commit the theft.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. They were produced before the I ACJM Court, Nampally, Hyderabad, and were remanded to judicial custody.