Two held for transporting 16 kg marijuana in Hyderabad

The peddlers were waiting to board a train from Vizianagaram to Delhi.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 11th September 2025 8:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two peddlers in an interstate ganja smuggling racket, seizing 16.9 kg of marijuana worth Rs 8.4 lakh on Thursday, September 11.

They have been identified as 22-year-old Chandra Prakash from Delhi and 19-year-old Zamila Khatoon alias Noori from West Bengal.

The peddlers were waiting to board a train from Vizianagaram to Delhi. Another accused, Paran Khan, who is said to be their supplier, is absconding, police said.

