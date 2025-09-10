Hyderabad man held at RGI airport for carrying ganja

Hyderabad: The law enforcement agencies caught a man from Hyderabad at RGI Airport and seized 13.9 kilograms of hydroponic ganja from him.

The passenger had arrived at the airport from Bangkok carrying the contraband valued at Rs 14 crores in his baggage.

Acted on tip off

The authorities on a tip off stopped the passenger at the airport and on checking the baggage recovered the hydroponic ganja.

The passenger is identified as Syed Rizwan of Hyderabad.

There is a rise in cases of smuggling of hydroponic ganja to the city in recent times.

Woman held at Hyderabad airport

Recently, a 23-year-old woman has been arrested at Hyderabad airport for smuggling marijuana from Bangkok.

The smuggling of marijuana by the woman was caught by security personnel at Hyderabad airport. It is valued at around Rs 3 crore.

Not only marijuana, but some travelers also attempt to smuggle gold. Recently, the Union Finance Ministry informed Parliament that gold smuggling worth hundreds of crores has been intercepted at airports across the country in the last six years, with a notable portion reported at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, August 19, that gold weighing 413 kilograms, valued at Rs 240 crore, was seized at Hyderabad airport in the last six years.