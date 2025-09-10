Food safety team raids famous restaurants in Hyderabad; huge violations found

Hyderabad: A task force from the Food Safety Department of Telangana on Tuesday conducted raids at famous restaurants in Hyderabad.

The raids were carried out at 10 Absolute Barbeque outlets. They were conducted based on the complaints received by the commissioner of food safety.

Inspections at Banjara Hills, other places

As per the details shared on the X handle of the commissioner of food safety, the raids were conducted at the famous restaurants located at Hyderabad’s AS Rao Nagar, Kompally, Medipally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Inorbit, Miyapur, Vanasthalipuram, and Secunderabad. All these restaurants are the outlets of Absolute Barbeque.

On the X handle, it was written, “Food Safety Task Force & FSOs inspected 10 Absolute Barbeque outlets in Hyderabad (AS Rao Nagar, Kompally, Medipally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Inorbit, Miyapur, Vanasthalipuram, Secunderabad) on 09.09.25 based on a complaint raised to Commissioner, Food Safety”

Food Safety Task Force & FSOs inspected 10 Absolute Barbeque outlets in Hyderabad (AS Rao Nagar, Kompally, Medipally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Inorbit, Miyapur, Vanasthalipuram, Secunderabad) on 09.09.25 based on a complaint raised to Commissioner, Food Safety# pic.twitter.com/yXngpLJFBH — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) September 9, 2025

Violations found during raids at famous restaurants in Hyderabad

Disclosing the details of the violations found, the X handle mentioned the following violations:

Dirty utensils, flooring & wash areas Fridges not cleaned/defrosted Degenerated chopping boards Cockroach/housefly infestation (Banjara Hills, Gachibowli) Expired food (Medipally) Rotten fruits with fungal infestation (Inorbit)

Further violations related to storage lapses were:

Food stored on floor & with rat pads Beetle-infested flour (AS Rao Nagar) Rat feces on racks, rusty/unhygienic storage Labelling and display violations of Food Safety and Standards Regulations 2020

Storage lapses:

Food stored on floor & with rat pads

Beetle-infested flour (AS Rao Nagar)

Rat feces on racks, rusty/unhygienic storage

Labelling and display violations of Food Safety and Standards Regulations 2020

Items seized, Notices issued, samples lifted, action initiated — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) September 9, 2025

Following the raids at the famous restaurants in Hyderabad, items were seized, notices were issued, samples were lifted, and action has been initiated.