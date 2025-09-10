Brace for intense monsoon as IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains for 5 days

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad need to get ready for intense monsoon again as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rains.

The heavy rains forecast by the weather department are valid for the next five days.

Yellow alert issued

Apart from monsoon rains, IMD Hyderabad forecast thunderstorms & lightning, squalls, etc.

In view of the expected weather conditions, the weather department has issued a yellow alert which will remain valid till September 14, 2025.

The forecasts and alert are valid for all districts of Telangana except Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool.

In the case of city, the department forecast rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds from Wednesday till Saturday.

However, the yellow alert for the city is valid only on September 12 and 13.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the state has declined to as low as 28.7 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Adilabad district. In the case of Hyderabad, the lowest temperature, 33.2, was recorded in Tirumalagiri.

In view of the expected heavy rains forecast issued by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.