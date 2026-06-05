MG Motor India installs 1,000 EV chargers at over 470 sites

Mumbai: JSW MG Motor India on Friday said it has installed 1,000 community chargers under the ‘MG Charge initiative’ at more than 470 sites across the country, making it the first original equipment maker to build electric vehicle community charging infrastructure at this scale.

The installations span residential societies, condominiums, hospitals, campuses, hotels and industrial parks, the company said. It views India’s sustainability journey as one that can be driven by multiple technologies, the company added.

The carmaker also said it is preparing an aggressive product lineup for the current calendar year, with three new energy vehicles (NEVs) slated for launch, including the introduction of plug-in hybrid technology.

JSW MG Motor India utilises more than 78 per cent renewable energy at its manufacturing plant in Halol, Gujarat, in line with the central government’s vision, it said.

The plant meets nearly 95 per cent of its total power requirements through renewable energy sources, the company said.