Min Ponnam inspects Karimnagar dumping yard, promises relocation

Telangana BC Welfare and Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, on Wednesday, March 11, inspected the dumping yard in Karimnagar and said the state government is ready to relocate it permanently as residents have been facing severe inconvenience and health problems due to the facility.

The minister stated that the issue had already been brought to the attention of chief minister A Revanth Reddy by local leaders.

During a public meeting held in Choppadandi recently, the chief minister assured residents that the Karimnagar dumping yard would be shifted to address the long-standing problem.

‘Government committed to shifting the dumping yard‘

Ponnam Prabhakar said the government is preparing to move the dumping yard to a location between Karimnagar and Warangal so that waste management can be handled without causing inconvenience to residents of either city.

He noted that waste collection and disposal have become major challenges for growing urban centres and emphasised that the state government is taking steps to address the issue.

Smart City waste management under scrutiny

The minister also pointed out that despite Karimnagar being part of the Smart City project, proper waste management measures were not effectively implemented in the past. Following directions from the chief minister, officials and public representatives visited the dumping yard to examine the situation and prepare a plan for its relocation, a press release said.

Plan to handle decades of accumulated waste

According to the minister, the government will soon develop a strategy to manage both the daily waste generated in Karimnagar and the large quantity of garbage that has accumulated at the dumping yard over the past 40 years. A voluntary organisation has also expressed interest in assisting with the waste removal process.

He said residents living near the dumping yard have been suffering from respiratory issues and other health problems due to the pollution caused by the site.

Relocation expected within a year

Ponnam Prabhakar said shifting such a large dumping yard cannot be completed overnight, as waste has been accumulating there for decades. However, the government aims to complete the relocation process within a year.

He added that elected representatives and officials are working together, setting aside political differences, to fulfil the assurance given by the chief minister and provide relief to the people of Karimnagar, the release further said.

MLA Medipalli Satyam, SUDA Chairman Komatireddy Narendra Reddy, Commissioner Prapul Desai, former MLA Arepalli Mohan, Town Congress president and corporator Anjan Kumar, several corporators and other local leaders were present during the inspection.