Minor girl taken to Hyderabad hospital after harassment on moving train  

Suspect followed the girl into the washroom.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2025 12:30 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident that occurred on a moving train, a minor girl was reportedly harassed by a man onboard. She was later taken to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The girl who was traveling with her family from Odisha on the Raxaul-Secunderabad Express was allegedly assaulted early Wednesday morning when she visited the train’s washroom near Kelzar, Maharashtra.  

Incident details  

According to reports, the suspect followed the girl into the washroom around 2 am where he allegedly misbehaved with her and recorded the act on his mobile phone.

Shocked and distressed, the victim immediately informed her parents who later filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) upon reaching Secunderabad station.  

Minor girl was taken to Hyderabad hospital

The GRP registered a case and stated that it would be transferred to the local police based on jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the girl was taken to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for a medical examination.

Authorities are actively working to identify and apprehend the suspect.  

