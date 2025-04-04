Video: Heavy rains lash Hyderabad; more downpour expected on April 4

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday which caused widespread disruption across the city.

The downpour led to waterlogging in several areas including Koti, Abids, Attapur, and Lingampally. Due to waterlogging, several areas witnessed traffic snarls.

In Sanathnagar too, several areas were inundated due to the rains. Rainwater entered houses in Begumpet, Bansilalpet and Monda divisions of Sanathnagar constituency.

Former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav alerted officials. Steps were taken to prevent rainwater from stagnating.

In various localities, many vehicles broke down due to the inundated roads.

Temperature dips as rains drench Hyderabad

The heavy rains brought relief from the heat as the maximum temperature dropped to 33.3 degrees Celsius in Ameerpet.

However, the extreme weather also caused unexpected damage as pieces of mortar fell from the historic Charminar’s northeast minaret.

This is not the first time Charminar has suffered rain-related damage. In 2019, a large chunk of lime-plaster from its southwest minaret collapsed.

IMD predicts more downpours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad on April 4 and 5 as it forecast light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Also Read Nod granted for 102 high-rise buildings in Hyderabad

For the entire state, the weather department forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc. It also issued a yellow alert till April 5.

In view of the expected more rains in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, temperatures are likely to decline further.