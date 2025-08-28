Minority youth assaulted in UP for taking photos, police deny communal angle

Three Muslim men were allegedly attacked and beaten by a group in Pilkhuwa village of Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh.

A video of the incident surfaced online on August 26, where a man named Aamir alleges that he and two of his friends, Rizwan and Wasim, were attacked while celebrating the purchase of their new bike.

“We were returning home to our village and stopped for nature’s call. Then we decided to take some photos of our new bike,” Aamir told local media.

As the trio took photos, a few men approached them and started enquiring. “As soon as they heard our names, they took our bike keys and started attacking us,” he said.

Aamir and Rizwan managed to escape. Wasim was reportedly held captive and brutally assaulted. He sustained serious injuries, including broken ribs, a fractured leg, and bleeding from both ears.

His family has registered a complaint at the Pilkhuwa police station, identifying the accused as Deepak, Nikhil, Ajay, and Pankaj. An FIR has been registered under section of attempt to murder.

Speaking to Siasat.com on Wednesday, August 27, Pilkhuwa police station SHO confirmed the attack but said the altercation began after the men were seen taking pictures in front of a house. “When confronted, Rizwan and Aamir fled. The men thought they were thieves and thus attacked them,” the police officer said. He also said that Wasim is currently out of danger.

While Wasim’s brother alleges the attack was an attempted murder, Pilkhuwa police have confirmed an altercation occurred, but also said that misinformation about the incident is being spread.

Investigation is underway.