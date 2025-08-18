UP man beaten to death over theft suspicion; Body found on road

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Mushtaq Ali.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th August 2025 7:06 pm IST
A Muslim man died after suffering grievous assault injuries in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh
A Muslim man died after suffering grievous assault injuries in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

A Muslim man died after being brutally assaulted by a group on suspicion of theft. His lifeless body was found on Sunday, August 17, lying by the roadside in Thathauli village in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh.  

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Mushtaq Ali, a resident of Badgo village. A disturbing video of his assault has emerged on social media, where he is seen begging for mercy while his attackers repeatedly attack him.

A case has been registered, and one person has been taken into custody.

MS Teachers

However, according to The Observer Post, Mushtaq was suffering from mental illness and was undergoing treatment. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th August 2025 7:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button