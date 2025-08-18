UP man beaten to death over theft suspicion; Body found on road

A Muslim man died after being brutally assaulted by a group on suspicion of theft. His lifeless body was found on Sunday, August 17, lying by the roadside in Thathauli village in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Mushtaq Ali, a resident of Badgo village. A disturbing video of his assault has emerged on social media, where he is seen begging for mercy while his attackers repeatedly attack him.

A case has been registered, and one person has been taken into custody.

However, according to The Observer Post, Mushtaq was suffering from mental illness and was undergoing treatment. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.