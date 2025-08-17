Mob attacks UP police station after duo given protection from assault

Two Muslim men were violently attacked by an angry mob in Nayagaon of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh on suspicion of theft.

Fahim and his relative Firoz were returning home after attending a Chehlum procession, when a group of men stopped them and falsely accused them of being thieves.

“Despite telling them that they mistook us for someone else and we are not thieves, the group attacked us with sticks,” Fahim said.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the men to the station for safety. However, tensions rose after the mob followed them there, demanding their return.

When the police refused, the mob started pelting stones at the officers. A police vehicle was damaged. Police resorted to tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Singh said a case has been registered against five identified persons and around 50 others. “The incident occurred on the night of August 15. The Muslim men were sent for medical examination, and their condition is stable. Additional force has been deployed and the situation is under control,” he said.