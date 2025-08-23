Missile launched from Yemen falls in central Israel, no casualties reported

Jerusalem: A missile fired from Yemen landed in central Israel without causing casualties, the Israeli military and emergency services said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the missile appeared to have fragmented in midair, with shrapnel falling near Ben Gurion Airport on Friday, according to Channel 12 News.

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel, including Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem, after smartphone alerts were issued, Xinhua news agency reported.

The launch came hours after Israel said it intercepted a drone fired from Yemen toward villages near the Gaza Strip. No damage or casualties were reported in that incident.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli Air Force said it struck energy infrastructure used by Yemen’s Houthi group in the capital Sanaa.

The Houthis later claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying they had targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile and drones in response to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s military intercepted a missile fired from Yemen towards central Israel, launched in apparent retaliation for an earlier Israeli strike.

The missile triggered air raid sirens in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities, sending residents into shelters and safe rooms in the afternoon as tens of thousands rallied in the streets demanding the release of hostages and an end to the war in Gaza.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF (Israel Air Force),” the military said in a statement.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have launched missiles and drones at Israel and Israeli-linked shipping since November, while Israel has carried out retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas, including Sanaa and the Red Sea port of Hodeidah.