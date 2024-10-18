Misunderstood history: Jews, Christians, and the Muslim connection

History cannot be rolled back, but it can certainly be understood from a proper perspective. It is extremely difficult to restore the status quo ante.

Thus, notwithstanding the speeches made by Benjamin Netanyahu and Ali Khamenei on September 27 and October 4 respectively neither can Iran be destroyed nor can Israel be so easily deleted from the global map. The former is a fairly big and militarily strong country to be bombed back to the Stone Age nor can 75 lakh Jews be thrown into the Mediterranean Sea, or forced to migrate. Rhetoric of do-or-die-battle apart, Iranians in general know that the situation before May 14, 1948, cannot be restored. And Israeli and American establishments are fully aware that dreaming of regime change in Iran at this point amounts to daydreaming. Yet the Western masters, the real creators of Israel, would never want a permanent and peaceful solution as that was not their primary objective.

Muslim-Jew relationship



A large number of Jews, in Israel and outside, are well aware that their relationship with Muslims across the planet before World War-I was good in comparison to Christians, who had killed, maimed, enslaved, and raped millions of them in 2,000 years. That is why many Jews in the West are taking to the streets and speaking out against the barbarism of Israel and the United States, especially in Gaza.

It was the Roman and then Christian Emperors who hunted Jews out of Palestine and banned their entry into Jerusalem. These rulers enslaved them and committed all sorts of genocidal atrocities against

them.

When Jerusalem fell into the hands of Muslims in 638-39 AD about 70 Jewish families approached Caliph Umar, who was then in Palestine, to allow them to settle. So, after six centuries of expulsion, the Jews were allowed to enter Jerusalem, for which many of them are still thankful. Then why is it that Muslims are being blamed for the 2,000 years of horrible crime? If Palestine was really a Promised Land for Jews why the Christians drove them out well before the advent of Islam in the Seventh Century AD?

When the Crusading Christian armies from all over Europe re-occupied Jerusalem in 1099 they slaughtered thousands of Muslims and Jews. Salahuddin Ayubi fought to take this Holy City back from Christians in 1187.

During the Spanish Inquisition in 1492 both Muslims and Jews were killed in large numbers and the remaining of them were either forcibly converted to Christianity or pushed back to North Africa.

Since then whenever Jews were massacred in Christian Europe they would take shelter in the Muslim empires. They held the top position during the Ottoman Empire, which collapsed a century back.

Muslims treated Jews well even though the latter did not accept Mohammad as Prophet. In contrast, Israel, Isa (Christ), Musa (Moses), etc. are very common Muslim names because they believe in all the prophets and books revealed to them.

The problem lies in the denial of history and the way it is being interpreted and twisted. It is projected as if Muslims and not Christians were responsible for all the heinous crimes committed against Jews in the last two millenniums. Not only that, religion was used to achieve colonial ambition. Herein lies the crux of the matter.

Christian Zionism



At the very outset, it needs to be understood that the idea of Zionism has more to do with Christianity than Judaism. Christians have Biblical belief that before the end of the world and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ a final battle known as Armageddon would be fought between Righteous and Wicked forces in the region called Palestine, now Israel. The Jews living there would either be converted to Christianity or those who do not do so would be eliminated.

So, the creation of a Jewish state of Israel before the advent of Christ is an essential part of God’s Sovereign Plan. The return of Jews from all over the world to Palestine was essential for the fulfillment of this prophecy.

It is also true that many Christians still consider Jews as conspirators and those responsible for the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is because of this reason that they were often massacred by Christians in the past so many centuries.

The intra-Christian debate apart, the fact is that the first time the idea of a Zionist state was not floated by Theodor Herzl, a Jew in 1896-97 as is being generally propagated, but in 1840 by Lord Palmerston (a Christian), then the British Foreign Secretary, who called for the permanent settlement of Jews from all over the world in Palestine, a part of Ottoman Empire. Mind it, he was the Prime Minister of Britain during the 1857 First War of Independence in India. Palmerston was widely criticized for his colonial ambition.

Jewish opposition to Israel



What is interesting is that the Ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredim, strongly opposed the creation of Israel and dubbed it as a sinful and blasphemous act. They were of the view that it would be their Messiah who would bring them to the Holy Land and not these Christian powers of the West. They do not celebrate the day Israel was created and do not take part in military duty.

In contrast, it was secular and non-practicing and Christianized Jews who ironically embraced the idea of Zionism. Herzl was an atheist while Benjamin Netanyahu is hardly a religious Jew. The most renowned Jew who strongly criticized the idea of Israel was none else but Edwin Montagu, Secretary of State for India. Indians are well aware of his name as the Montagu-Chelmsford Reform of 1919 is taught in all the

school books.

He was the lone Jew minister in the Lloyd George cabinet when Foreign Secretary Alfred Balfour, himself an Evangelist Christian, wrote a letter to Lord Rothschild on November 2, 1917, which came to be known as the Balfour Declaration. It announced the plan to establish a Jewish Homeland as Palestine was snatched from the Ottoman Empire early the same year at the height of World War I.

But Montagu strongly opposed this move of the British government and called it a conspiracy to eliminate Jews. He equated Zionism with Anti-Semitism and was soft towards Ottomans and even Muslims of the Indian subcontinent. He was isolated in his cabinet and was forced to resign. He died in 1924 at the age of 45.

Before him in the 19th century Dr Joseph S Bloch, Austrian MP, who was a Jewish Rabbi, strongly denounced the move to create Israel and termed it as a ‘mouse-trap’. He wrote that Palestine “is the symbol of Prophetic expectations and longings. However, its position at the frontiers of Asia, Africa, and Europe had always made a bone of contention between the big neighbouring countries and we Jews should not lay our heads on this sick bed once again.”

Other prominent Jews who opposed Herzl’s plan to create a Jewish Homeland were Leon Ritter Von Bilinski and Ludwig Gumplowicz

Even the then Pope of the Catholic world rejected any such demand for the Jewish Homeland when Herzl met him just before he died in 1904.

But such voices got drowned as Britain, France, and the United States had a different plan. The Holocaust further facilitated their mission to create Israel. The Holocaust is the last wholesale killing of Jews at the hands of Christians in which six million perished. Many of these hunted Jews took shelter in Muslim countries, for example, Turkey.

Not only Nazis but its collaborators were involved in the massacres of Jews then. For example, 72,500 Jews were killed in Vichy France which collaborated with Germans during World War-II.

Before Germany, lakhs of Jews faced persecution in Russia and other East European countries at the fag end of the 19th century.

Denial of history



The tragedy is that the Western narrative deliberately ignores these facts as they want to put all the blame on Muslims for the crime committed by the Christian zealots on Jews. In modern Europe, they only had Hitler as a favorite whipping boy when the fact is that many other Christians openly relished in Jew-hunting in the years of 1930s-40s. This feeling persists.

The problem is not just the displacement of lakhs of Palestinians, who were mostly Muslims and some Christians too, and their repeated massacres in the last 76 years, but the tarnishing of the image of the

Palestinians as terrorists.

In no country of the world, settler-colonialism was implemented as brazenly as here. The poor, uprooted, and starving Jewish community facing extinction in Europe was forcibly brought to the Levant.

They were fed, given money to buy land, trained, and armed by the West which wanted to continue the unfinished agenda of Crusades—the last one fought at the fag end of the 13th Century. Today Evangelists in particular strongly believe that Jews fighting for their cause in Palestine would be–as per the Biblical prophecy–converted to Christianity. Those who do not do so would be killed.

Whether all these would happen or not, the irony is that today the secular Jews who in the beginning fought for the creation of Israel—might be compelled by the circumstances—are craving for

peace with Palestinians. Contrary to this once secular Netanyahu, is now surviving on the support of those religious Jews who initially opposed the very creation of this Homeland by the Western powers.

On the other hand, in the Arab camp too there are no secular faces like Gamal Nasser, Hafez al-Assad, Saddam Husain, Yasser Arafat, George Habash, etc. to lead the struggle against Zionists. Islamist outfits

like Hamas, Hezbollah, Ansar Allah (Houthi movement), etc. are at the forefront.

History moves in such a way. But the facts should be straight before the upcoming generation, and those distorting them need to be exposed.