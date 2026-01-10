Mizoram improves ranking in HIV prevention but scores highest prevalence rate

Aizawl: Despite an improvement in ranking in terms of preventive measures, Mizoram has the highest adult HIV prevalence rate in the country at 2.75 per cent, exceeding the national average of 0.20 per cent, an official said.

The state has been witnessing a “declining trend in the number of new HIV infections since 2018”, Mizoram State Aids Control Society (MSACS) Project Director Dr Jane R Ralte said.

The state climbed up from 5th position in 2024-25 to 3rd in 2025-26 in the national HIV prevention ranking, she said.

“Mizoram has achieved immense progress on the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO)’s scorecard as far as AIDS preventive measures or response efforts are concerned. The number of new HIV infections in the state has steadily declined since 2018,” Ralte told reporters on Friday.

Despite this positive trend, the northeastern state “still has the highest adult HIV prevalence rate in the country (2.75 per cent), exceeding the national average of 0.20 per cent”, she said.

At least 3,257 people, including 953 women and 179 pregnant women, were found infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) from over 1.4 lakh blood samples tested between April 2024 and November 2025, Ralte said.

The highest HIV incidence is reported among people in the age group of 25-34 years, she said.

The first HIV positive case was detected in Mizoram in October 1990, and since then, 33,781 cases have been found so far, she said.

A total of 26,321 people are estimated to be currently infected with the virus, and they are recovering, another MSACS official said.

At least 5,026 people have died due to complications caused by AIDS since 2005, when antiretroviral therapy (ART) treatment began in the state, the official added.

“Of the 3,257 new cases found between April 2024 and November 2025, 70.4 per cent were found sexually transmitted, 27.3 per cent through sharing needles by intravenous drug users, 1.8 per cent from parent to child and 0.8 per cent from unknown sources,” Ralte said.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii said that the state government is making massive efforts to prevent the high HIV incidence rate in the state by implementing several measures.

She said 14 ART centres have been set up across the state and 18,355 infected patients are currently taking ART treatment at such facilities.

The minister also said that the government is also mulling a collaboration with churches to spread awareness among church members to get HIV tests done before marriage.