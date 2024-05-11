Modi tried to gain political benefit from Pulwama incident: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy remarked that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to politically benefit from the surgical strike after the suicide bombing attack on a CRPF vehicle in Pulwama in 2019.

He also blamed the BJP-led Centre for failing to prevent the attack.

“…For Modi, everything is politics, everything is about winning elections. So, Modi’s thinking is not right for the country. So, the country needs to be without BJP, without Modi now. They answer everything with ‘Jai Sri Ram’. The Pulwama incident is a classic example. They have failed. What is the IB doing? What is the Intelligence network doing? Modi ji attempted political benefit from the surgical strike after the Pulwama incident. My question to him is – What are you doing? Why did the Pulwama incident happen? Why did you let it happen? What are you doing about internal security? Why did you not use agencies like IB, and R&AW? It is your failure…Nobody knows to date if a surgical strike actually took place. So, internal security is Congress’ responsibility. We are not ready to leave the country in just anyone’s hands,” he said.

On the question of Congress creating a “north-south divide” based on the Centre’s disbursal of funds to states, he said: “Gujarat is a well-developed state. Why did Modi give it a bullet train? Why did he give the Sabarmati riverfront project? Why GIFT city to Gujarat? It basically means that, whoever is on the chair, they are taking everything. It’s a different matter if allocations are made to backward states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Forget permissions and budget allocations, they are discriminating even in giving sanctions,” he remarked while interacting with journalists on Friday, May 10.

Revanth further said that whenever a question posed by the opposition troubles the saffron party, its leaders reply with “Jai Shri Ram.”

“Modi didn’t teach the country about Jai Shri Ram. People have known from centuries regarding what is Ram Rajya and how the state was run during those times…” he added.