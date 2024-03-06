Mohammed Asfan, Hyderabad youth duped into joining Ukraine war, killed

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man from Hyderabad, who was allegedly duped into joining the Russian-Ukraine war, has been killed, officials said on Wednesday, March 6.

Earlier, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had received a message from the family of deceased Mohammed Asfan, requesting help in getting him back from Russia. AIMIM recently contacted the Indian Embassy in Moscow, which confirmed Asfan’s death.

Asfan and others were allegedly misled by an agents, who recruited them as ‘army helpers’ to aid the Russian military during the conflict. They were told that they were being hired for non-combatant roles.

Many Indian youth have been tricked into joining the Russian military in the ongoing war.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to the media reports last month by stating that the Indian government was making every effort to secure the “early discharge” of twenty Indian citizens who are serving as support staff for the Russian army.

Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added that India keeps in frequent contact with Moscow and New Delhi authorities in Russia to guarantee the safe return of the Indians.