Hyderabad: India’s win by six runs at The Oval was one of the best moments in recent Test cricket. It was a close match, but one player made a big difference, Mohammed Siraj. The fast bowler from Hyderabad took nine wickets in the match, including five in the last innings, helping India defend a total of 374.

England Players Call Him ‘Mr. Angry’

There’s an interesting and funny part to this story. Did you know the England players call Siraj “Mr. Angry”? Former England captain Nasser Hussain shared this in a newspaper column. He said Siraj always shows strong emotions on the field, which makes him exciting to watch. Stuart Broad also shared a story where Ben Duckett smiled and greeted him, “Good morning, Mr. Angry,” during practice. Siraj laughed and took it in a good way.

They call him that because he’s full of energy and always fighting hard for his team. But along with his passion, he also has great skill. He bowled important deliveries, like yorkers and outswingers, under pressure.

Social Media Shows Love for Siraj

After the match, fans and former cricketers praised Siraj on social media. Many shared his photos and videos with hashtags like #DSPSiraj and #SirajMagic. People loved his Cristiano Ronaldo-style celebration. They also spoke about his journey from the streets of Hyderabad to becoming a hero for India.

Every time Mohammed Siraj had a bad game, he heard the same jibe: "Go back to driving autos like your dad."



But he never flinched. Because that line, meant to belittle him, reminded him of his biggest strength.



“My dad’s work is not an insult, it’s my strength,” he shared… pic.twitter.com/kGRCXGheGg — The Better India (@thebetterindia) August 4, 2025

Congratulations to Shri Mohammed Siraj, DSP!



For his stellar performance in India's historic Test win against England!



Pride of Telangana | Hero in Uniform & Sport pic.twitter.com/K9pH247kgT — Telangana Police (@TelanganaCOPs) August 4, 2025

Even though he dropped a catch earlier, he did not lose confidence. He came back strong and took the last wicket to seal the win. Siraj ended the series as the top wicket-taker with 23 wickets. He truly proved why he is one of India’s best bowlers right now.