More than 30 Imran Khan supporters arrested in Lahore

Lahore: Over 30 supporters of jailed former premier Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, including lawyers, were arrested after they managed to reach historic Minar-e-Pakistan premises late Saturday night demanding the release of their leader, police said on Sunday, October 6.

Lahore police said it also booked over 200 PTI leaders and workers, including Khan, under terrorism charges.

Hundreds of containers were placed in different parts of Lahore, including all entry and exit points Saturday to foil the PTI’s protest. Police had also blocked all roads leading to the ruling Sharif family Jati Umra Raiwind Lahore residence. The government had also deployed Rangers in Lahore.

A curfew-like situation was witnessed around the venue, Minar-e-Pakistan, which is closed to any general public entry indefinitely. However, several PTI workers and lawyers managed to reach the protest venue late on Saturday night and chanted slogans in favour of their incarcerated leader. Police arrested the protesters.

“Police have arrested over 30 PTI workers and registered a case against over 200 PTI workers and leaders, including Imran Khan, under terrorism and other charges,” a Punjab police spokesperson said.

Former Punjab minister Mussarat Cheema and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Bachar also reached near Minar-e-Pakistan. Both leaders, who were detained, said the PTI workers had assembled to celebrate Khan’s birthday and pass the “Haqeeqi Azadi” (Real Freedom) resolution at the historic site, where the Pakistan Resolution was adopted in 1940.

Khan had issued a “Do or Die” order, instructing PTI supporters to stage protests in their cities.

“This protest will spread across Pakistan and every citizen will become its part,” senior PTI leader Salman Akram Raja posted on X.