Mother attacks children in Yadadri; daughter killed, son injured

A tragic family dispute in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district ended with a mother stabbing her two children. The 13-year-old girl died on the spot while the injured boy survived.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th March 2026 10:50 am IST
The image displays a picture of a knife with a stabbing position
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Hyderabad: A shocking incident occurred in Thukkapur village of Bhuvanagiri mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, where a mother allegedly attacked her two children with a knife following ongoing family disputes. One child died in the attack while the other survived with injuries.

According to preliminary information from the police, Bejjanki Narendra Reddy and Neelima, residents of Jainapalli village in Bibinagar mandal, are a married couple with two children — Kriti Reddy (13) and Amshath Reddy.

Marital conflicts escalate

Police said that the couple had been experiencing frequent marital conflicts over the past few days. Amid the disputes, Neelima reportedly left her husband’s house and went to stay with her mother in Thukkapur village, taking her children along.

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On Sunday, early morning, Neelima allegedly attacked her daughter, Kriti Reddy and son, Amshath Reddy, with a knife while they were at the house. During the assault, Kriti Reddy suffered a severe throat injury and died on the spot. Her brother, Amshath Reddy, managed to escape despite sustaining injuries.

Neelima attempts suicide after attack

Hearing the boy’s screams, local residents rushed to the scene. Shortly after the attack, Neelima allegedly attempted suicide by hanging herself. Locals intervened and shifted her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sources say Neelima’s condition is currently critical.

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Police reached the spot after the incident and have launched an investigation. Further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry continues.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th March 2026 10:50 am IST

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