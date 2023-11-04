MP: Case booked against 2 men post assault by Bajrang Dal workers

The Bhopal police arrested two young men from the minority community after being beaten up by workers of the right-wing organisation, Bajrang Dal, for spending time with a Hindu girl.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday, October 3 in Maharana Pratap Nagar (MP Nagar).

“We received information through Bajrang Dal workers that two young men were hanging out with a Hindu woman. Based on interrogation, we have arrested both men and applied Section 151 (Whoever knowingly joins or continues in any assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of the public peace) of the Indian Penal Code,” said SHO of MP Nagar.

Police stated that the girl allegedly said one of the victims was her boyfriend.

Video shows otherwise

However, the video of that night has gone viral on social media and shows the young men being assaulted by the Bajrang Dal workers. One of the Muslim men is manhandled by the Bajrang Dal and is seen questioning the victims if their woman friend is a Hindu or Muslim. Then, he hits the victim with a belt and uses abusive language. The next scene shows the woman screaming at the right-wing workers while they hit the Muslim man repeatedly.

Siasat.com tried to contact the Bhopal superintendent of police and MP Nagar police station but received no response.