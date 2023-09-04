MP: ‘Durga Vahini members’ assault book vendor at Ujjain fest

A book vendor, belonging to the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, was thrashed by a group of Hindu women at the Ujjain book festival on Monday after he asked for their contact numbers for doorstep delivery of books. He was later booked by police on molestation charges.

Soon after the incident, its video surfaced on social media platforms, showing a number of women slapping the man repeatedly and accusing him of being a “pervert”. A man who was near the book stall is also seen kicking the him in the video.

The book vendor, Waqar Saleem, a resident of Punjab’s Gurdaspur, had set up a book stall at the fest. A group of women approached him and inquired about some books. The books were unavailable at the stall, according to the Saleem. He told them that he could deliver those books, for which he asked for their contact numbers.

While speaking to media reporters, Saleem said that the women were part of a “big plan.”

“I am a missionary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community. My office is located in Gwalior. I was alone at the stall. These women approached me apparently with some planning and asked for the Hindi version of the Quran, which was unavailable at the time. I offered them a contact card for delivery,” he claimed.

One of the women, reportedly a member of Durga Vahini group, who was involved in the altercation, interrupted the interview and accused him of asking for her number with bad intentions.

Meanwhile, the police registered an FIR against Waqar Saleem and booked him under section 154 of the CrPC.