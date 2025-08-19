MP to have statewide Geeta Bhavans to promote culture and spirituality

Bhopal: In a significant decision aimed at deepening cultural roots and expanding access to spiritual education, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of Geeta Bhavans across all urban local bodies in the state.

The initiative, which carries a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore, will be implemented over the next five years. “As our chief minister had announced to construct Geeta Bhavans in each district. The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the scheme, and all district collectors have been asked to provide land on a token amount of Rs 1 only if land is not available with urban bodies. The scheme is for five years, which means all the districts will have Geeta Bhavan within five years,” Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said here after the cabinet meeting.

He described the Geeta Bhavan concept as “unique and inclusive,” noting that the halls will be available free of cost to social, religious, and cultural organisations. To ensure financial sustainability, each Bhavan will include commercial extensions such as shops and service centres.

“Some districts can construct these Geeta Bhavans on a PPP mode, as funding size has not been decided yet,” he said. Each Geeta Bhavan will serve as a community hub for religious study, cultural events, and spiritual discourse.

The halls will feature libraries and e-libraries stocked with literature on Indian philosophy, the Bhagavad Gita, and other sacred texts. Facilities will also include auditoriums, cafeterias, and refreshment centres, with seating capacities ranging from 250 to 1,500, depending on the size of the urban body.

The architecture of the Bhavans will reflect traditional Madhya Pradesh styles, incorporating local art and murals. Municipal bodies may also collaborate with private partners for construction and maintenance, allowing for flexible implementation across diverse regions.

Officials said the initiative will not only provide a permanent venue for spiritual and cultural gatherings but also create employment opportunities and foster a deeper connection between youth and India’s philosophical heritage.

Religious organisations and literary groups have welcomed the move, calling it a timely investment in the state’s cultural infrastructure. With the cabinet’s green light and budgetary backing, Madhya Pradesh’s Geeta Bhavan network is poised to become a cornerstone of community life and spiritual engagement across the state.