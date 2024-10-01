MUDA case: Siddaramaiah’s wife returning 14 sites is admission of guilt, says BJP

New Delhi: The BJP hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whose wife announced that she was returned the 14 sites to MUDA, terming it an “admission of guilt” and reiterating the demand for his resignation.

“Siddaramaiah should have written the letter of resignation and not the redemption letter. This letter is an admission of guilt. If they have done nothing wrong what was the need of writing the letter,” said BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla in a video message.

Earlier, in a surprising development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathy, who is named as the second accused in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, returned the 14 allotted sites to the MUDA.

In a written submission to the MUDA, she said that she is returning 14 plots allotted in Vijayanagar Phase 3 and 4 in lieu of compensation for the use of 3 acres 16 gunte land by the Authority without land acquisition in Survey No 464 of Name village, Mysuru.

Shehzad Poonawalla said that Siddaramaiah cannot hide from an investigation.

“This letter establishes that you are guilty. If you have done nothing wrong, then why are returning the land,” he said.

He said that since the Congress government has come to power in Karnataka, the state has witnessed many scams and corruption is rampant in the state.

He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that it is a test for him too as he keeps on telling the people about a clean government, asking whether he would take action against Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah’s wife in her letter added that some might think about the sudden decision, adding that she had decided on the day when allegations surfaced.

“But I listened to well-wishers who maintained that it is part of a political conspiracy and we should not be the victims. They also suggested that we should fight against injustice. I am firm in my decision. Along with returning of sites, I urge comprehensive investigation in connection with the MUDA scam.”

She has also requested the media and political leaders not to drag the women from political families who are staying away from politics for political rivalry and cause damage to their dignity and reputation.