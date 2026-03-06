Mulugu tribal girls’ college students hospitalised after food poisoning scare

Several students of Tribal Welfare Residential Girls’ Junior College in Mulugu’s Eturnagaram fell ill with vomiting and diarrhoea after eating hostel food; they were treated and discharged.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th March 2026 10:55 am IST
Hyderabad: Several students of the Tribal Welfare Residential Girls’ Junior College in Eturnagaram, Mulugu district, fell ill after a suspected food poisoning incident in the hostel on Wednesday night, March 4.

The students complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after eating food served at the hostel. Following the complaints, they were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After receiving treatment, the students were discharged the same day. Authorities are currently monitoring the condition of the students as treatment continues.

Telangana among worst affected by food poisoning

Telangana is among the states that are worst affected by food poisoning, as one in every six deaths due to food poisoning in India is from the state. According to the Medically Certified Cause of Death (MCCD) report for 2023, India recorded 612 deaths due to food poisoning overall in 2023.

Assam topped the list with 199 deaths, followed by Telangana with 108, Odisha with 56, and Uttarakhand with 23.

These deaths have been linked to poor handling of food and improper storage at places where food is served to a large number of people at once.

