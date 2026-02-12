Telangana among states worst hit by food poisoning: Report

Hyderabad: Telangana is among the states that are worst affected by food poisoning, as one in every six deaths due to food poisoning in India is from the state.

As per the Medically Certified Cause of Death (MCCD) report for 2023, India recorded 612 deaths due to food poisoning overall in 2023. Assam topped the list with 199 deaths, followed by Telangana with 108, Odisha with 56, and Uttrakhand 23. These deaths have been linked to poor handling of food and storage at places where food is served to a large number of people at once.

Food poisoning cases in Telangana

According to reports, at least 250 people have taken ill due to food poisoning in Telangana in 2026 so far. Some of the incidents are listed below.

On February 6, 40 students of Bellampalli Government SC Girls Hostel in Mancherial fell ill after having dinner.

Some students complained of dizziness after consuming the alleged contaminated rice at 7:30 pm. They also alleged that the hostel warden delayed shifting the students to the hospital as she was concerned about saving her job.

In a video shared on social media, one of the students said, “When we asked the warden to dial 108 for an ambulance, she said she was concerned about losing her job. She gave a tablet and asked a quack to administer an injection to the students without getting them consulted with a doctor.”

Some other students said that they were served dal and rice and discovered the worms as they were finishing the dinner. “When we complained about the worms, the hostel management did not pay any heed. Once the students began vomiting, the staff panicked,” they added.

The hostel staff allegedly did not take the students to the hospital, and after the students informed their parents, they were shifted to the hospital for check-ups. Doctors were providing treatment to the students, even as the parents demanded action against the hostel staff.

On January 30, as many as 38 students of Bodiyathanda Government Primary School in Telangana’s Konijerla mandal were rushed to a hospital due to food poisoning, with 10 of them falling critically ill.

It was not immediately clear what led to food poisoning. However, the students showed symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. Villagers, parents and school staff immediately arranged for the affected students to be taken to the Khammam Government Hospital.

On January 29, a suspected case of food poisoning was reported in a government primary school in Telangana’s Venkatapur village of Sangareddy district when 45 students fell ill after consuming mid-day meals.



According to local reports, while serving the food, the students complained of a foul smell emanating from one of the served curries.

However, their complaints were reportedly ignored, and shortly afterwards, some students experienced vomiting and stomach pain.



A total of 23 students were quickly shifted to the Narayankhed government hospital. Doctors examining them said that most of them are stable but remain under observation.

On information, Narayankhed Assembly MLA and Congress leader Sanjeeva Reddy rushed to the hospital to examine the situation.

Addressing the media, he said there is nothing to worry and all children are safe. “Parents were anxious about the health of their children. But there is nothing to worry,” the MLA said, who is a doctor by profession.