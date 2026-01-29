45 govt students fall ill after consuming midday meals in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A suspected case of food poisoning was reported in a government primary school in Telangana’s Venkatapur village of Sangareddy district when 45 students fell ill after consuming mid-day meals on Thursday, January 29.

According to local reports, while serving the food, the students complained of a foul smell emanating from one of the served curries.

However, their complaints were reportedly ignored, and shortly afterwards, some students experienced vomiting and stomach pain.

A total of 23 students were quickly shifted to the Narayankhed government hospital. Doctors examining them said that most of them are stable but remain under observation.

On information, Narayankhed Assembly MLA and Congress leader Sanjeeva Reddy rushed to the hospital to examine the situation.

Addressing the media, he said there is nothing to worry and all children are safe. “Parents were anxious about the health of their children. But there is nothing to worry,” the MLA said, who is a doctor by profession.

Reddy further said that a warning has been issued to the school supervisor to ensure the food is as per the midday menu. “I have directed a repainting of the school. If necessary, cylinders will be provided. But there is nothing to worry,” he told reporters.