Munawar Faruqui buys a new lavish car, see his full car collection

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17 known for his talent and charm, is gaining a lot of attention in show business. People are impressed with everything he does – whether it’s stand-up comedy or appearing in music videos. And now there’s something else fans can admire about him: He has bought himself an amazing new car! The vehicle is a shiny black Range Rover.

Munawar’s New Car Grand Reveal

In a video shared by his close friend Paras Kalnawat, Munawar confidently steps out of his prized possession, radiating joy and pride. Dressed sharply in a black cord-set and a cap, the Bigg Boss 17 champ flaunts his extravagant purchase. Paras showers him with congratulations, capturing the excitement of this significant moment.

Congratulations to Munawar Faruqui for getting a new car.



On one side Munawar Faruqui, who is buying a car with his own money, and on the other side, there are other people who take cars on rent for vlogs and make fools of people by saying this is my car. pic.twitter.com/sh1DgSGRpk — Aarti✍️ (@ItsAarti_) March 2, 2024

Munawar Faruqui Other Car Collection

His car collection includes — a Mahindra Scorpio, MG Hector, Toyota Fortuner, and a Hyundai Creta, which he won during Bigg Boss 17.

Off-Screen Chemistry and Music Videos

Not one to slow down, Munawar recently collaborated with the talented Hina Khan for a music video. Behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set quickly went viral, showcasing their captivating on-screen partnership. Fans praised their chemistry, and the song received accolades from admirers of both artists.

Triumph Over Challenges

During his journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Munawar faced numerous challenges – from romantic entanglements to accusations of infidelity. However, he emerged triumphant as the reality show’s ultimate winner. His resilience and determination have solidified his status as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.