Munawar Faruqui Speaks Up About the Womaniser Allegations

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has recently spoken about the allegations and labels given to him. The stand-up comedian won the coveted title with a mega prize purse of Rs. He got 50 lakhs and a brand new Hyundai Creta car and became the talk of the town due to his numerous affairs with women. Let us take a closer look at this confession.

The Controversy

In his stay on Bigg Boss, Munawar disclosed that he was in a relationship with his girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi. On the other hand, the wildcard contestant, Ayesha Khan, dropped a bombshell by revealing that Munawar cheated on Nazila with her. She went on to confess that Munawar had also cheated on his first wife Jasmine with Nazilla and that he had been involved in several affairs while in committed relationships.

Munawar’s Response

However, in an interview with ETimes, Munawar spoke about the labels of “womanizer” and “cheater” that were attached to his name.

“I have worked with numerous women in a professional environment, and they can testify to the comfort I made them feel and the respect I showed them. I do not resemble what I am portrayed to be. It’s only the one girl that everyone knows of. I do not share these epithets, and my future actions will undoubtedly frustrate the people who are showing hate.”

Commitment Phobia?

When Munawar was asked about commitment phobia, he stated that he is not afraid of commitment. But his unsuccessful love affairs have brought about self-analysis. He is now on a personal journey to understand what went wrong and will work on himself.

“I am still in the process of figuring it out. It’s not that I suffer from this phobia; I am quite focused and sorted in many aspects of my life. However, mentally and in terms of relationships, the past year didn’t go well for me. It was probably around that time that I had to enter the Bigg Boss house.”