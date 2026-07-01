Musafir Cafe: Vikrant Massey’s Netflix series is all about romance

Mumbai: Actor Vikrant Massey will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming romantic drama “Musafir Cafe,” which also features Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana.

On Wednesday, the makers took to social media to share the first glimpse of the film and wrote, “Pyaar, pahaad aur inn musafiron ki kahaani. Watch Musafir Cafe, out 24 July, only on Netflix!”

Set in the scenic locales of Bhopal and Mussoorie, the story follows three strangers whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined. Massey plays Chander Mohan Sharma, a man on a journey to find meaning and a life that feels truly his own. Vedika Pinto appears as Sudha, an independent woman determined to shape her own future, while Mahima Makwana portrays Preeti, whose quiet strength and emotional depth play a key role in the unfolding narrative.

Going by the video, the series hints at the lives of three musafirs whose journeys gradually become intertwined in unexpected ways. It suggests a narrative where strangers slowly turn into companions, chance encounters shift the course of their destinies.

Created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun, “Musafir Café” is based on the beloved novel by Divya Prakash Dubey. The film also features Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra, and Sadia Siddiqui. The series is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories. “Musafir Café” premieres July 24 on Netflix.

Apart from this, Vikrant has several interesting projects such as “Yaar Jigri,” “Talaakhon Mein Ek,” and “White” in the pipeline.

“White,” an international thriller, features Vikrant Massey in the role of spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The film highlights a lesser-explored chapter of history, focusing on how the spiritual leader contributed to peace initiatives that helped bring an end to Colombia’s prolonged 52-year civil conflict.