Muslim bodies appeal for calm ahead of eid

New Delhi: Muslim bodies have appealed for calm and peace ahead of Eid next week in the wake of the recent communal violence.

An open letter signed by the President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and 14 other bodies, said: “All Muslims should remain calm and composed both on their way to the Eidgah and also while returning home. They should not fall prey to anyone who tries to provoke and instigate them. Use very careful and clear language in the Eid sermon, so that nothing you say can be distorted.

“Religious festivals that provide an opportunity to foster mutual brotherhood, love and unity have been turned into a means of spreading hatred and furthering vested political interests by the anti-social and evil elements. Among all these developments, the month of Ramzan continues with the Eid-ul-Fitr coming a few days later.

“Muslims gather in large numbers on the last Friday of Ramadan and the ‘Lailatul Qadr’ (27th of Ramadan). Muslims should celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr by sharing their joys with their compatriots, making it an occasion for developing cordial relations with all and establishing peace and amity.”

The letter further said that no anti-social and evil element should get a chance to create mischief.

To curb anti-social elements, the Muslim bodies have advised holding of meetings with peace committees in their respective colonies and localities.

“If anyone tries to do mischief, then lodge a complaint with the local administration. Hold meetings with the local administration and try to ensure that they will not allow the law and order to be affected under any circumstances.

“Meet with the representatives of other religions at the state, district, and local levels. An appeal should also be issued to them so that people do not do anything under the pressure of any political party or any mischievous group which will spoil the atmosphere of the country,” the letter added.

The bodies also called for efforts to ensure the presence of important personalities and journalists outside the Eidgah, as well as the provision of CCTV cameras.

Responding to the appeal, Maulana Jalal Haider Naqvi of the All India Shia Council, said that “this is a precautionary measure so that community doesn’t get involved if provoked but maintain peace and harmony”.