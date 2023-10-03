Muslim Personal Law Board not to support any political party in upcoming elections

Hyderabad: In the run-up to elections, when political parties vie for support and endorsements from various groups and organizations, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has chosen to remain neutral. This influential Muslim panel has made it abundantly clear that it will not be taking sides in the upcoming elections nor endorsing any political party. Instead, it likes to focus on a message of unity and social harmony, calling for voting out forces that spread hatred.

The AIMPLB, under the leadership of its president, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, has resolved to maintain a steadfast commitment to its core mission of safeguarding the personal laws and rights of Muslims in India. Therefore its stance on elections transcends political considerations and delves into the realm of social responsibility.

By refraining from endorsing any specific political party or candidate, the Board would like to ensure that it remains an impartial and inclusive organization. This position is in tune with the democratic ethos of the country, where every citizen has the right to make their own political choices based on their beliefs and values.

“The Board wants to underscore the importance of electing leaders and parties that prioritize social cohesion and national unity over divisive rhetoric,” is all that Maulana Rahmani would say.

The Board’s decision not to instruct Muslims on how to vote reflects a commitment to the democratic principles of individual agency and choice. It trusts the electorate to make informed decisions based on their own assessment of candidates and parties, rather than imposing a top-down endorsement. By advocating removal of hate-driven forces, it sends a powerful message that goes beyond politics and underscores the importance of unity in a diverse democracy.

Stick to Sharia

Under the present situation when attempts are being made to interfere in the personal laws of the community, Maulana Rahmani wants Muslims to strictly adhere to the Sharia principles. They should voluntarily enforce the Sharia doctrine in their life no matter what law the government enacts. Be it marriage, divorce, khula or inheritance Muslims should follow the Sharia in letter and spirit. Sharia has fixed the share of sons to double that of daughters in inheritance. If the law of the land says otherwise Muslim women should insist on taking only that much share which Sharia gives them, even if there is a worldly loss. “Such a spirit towards Sharia needs to be developed in these challenging times when attempts are on to deprive Muslims of their personal laws,” he remarked.

He called on the community to work to build bridges of friendship with fellow countrymen. Every Muslim should develop good relations with at least five non-Muslim brethren. They should engage with members of other faiths and share their joys and sorrows. In keeping with the Islamic morals, they should respect elders, women and show compassion to children belonging to other religions. This will create a ripple effect of goodwill across the country in a short span of time. Such a move will also dispel misconceptions about Islam and help build a tolerant society.

Citing the example of the Prophet of Islam, he called the community to reach out to the oppressed regardless of their beliefs. In matters of human rights, Islam doesn’t make any distinction on the basis of religion. Wherever there are riots be it in Gujarat or Manipur, Muslims should stand by the victims. Muslims are not the only oppressed community in India. Other minorities, particularly Dalits, are also being targeted. The condition of Dalits is more pitiable as they are not even considered human. Even if a Dalit becomes the country’s President, he can’t enter the temple. “This is an insult to humanity and it is the duty of Muslims to stand by all those who are wronged,” Maulana Rahmani said.