Nadda slams KCR for ‘appeasing’ Muslims with 12% quota promise

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president J P Nadda on November 23, Thursday, slammed Telangana chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao for ‘appeasing a section of Telangana by promising to hike its reservation from 4 percent to 12 percent.

While he didn’t outright mention it, he was referring to the BRS’ promise of a quota hike for the Muslim community.

“Chief Minister KCR is appeasing one section with 4 per cent reservation and now they are promising to make it 12 per cent. We will remove the religious-based reservations and extend them to those who deserve it,” he said.

The BJP in its poll manifesto has promised to remove reservations based on “religion” and said that if the party comes to power, the quota will be reallocated to the Backward Classes (BC) and the Scheduled Classes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Nadda also called upon the people to vote for the BJP to change the face of Telangana for the better.

Participating in the election campaign here, Nadda said that KCR had “forgotten the sacrifices made by hundreds of youth for benefiting his family.”

“At the time of the formation of Telangana was the richest state with a surplus budget. Now it was totally debt-ridden due to family-centric rule. BJP is the only party that can fight against family rule not only in Telangana but across the country – Abdullahs and Muftis in Jammu and Kashmir, Badals in Punjab, Chautalas in Haryana, Lalu’s family in Bihar, Akhilesh’s family in Uttar Pradesh, Karunanidhi’s family in Tamil Nadu and Mamata Banerjee’s family in West Bengal, Y S Jagan’s family in Andhra Pradesh,” he said, adding that the BJP can take all with them in the path development in the name of ‘Sab ka Sath Sab Ka Vikas’ which was “not in the agenda of others.”

He also said that Telangana has the highest inflation rate and the funds released by the Centre were “not used for what they were aimed for.”

Nadda further spoke about the BJP-led Centre’s promise to establish a turmeric board in Nizamabad.

“Processing units will also come up. Rs. 2 lakh will be deposited soon after the birth of a girl child. SHGs will be offered one percent interest loans. Vote for BJP for all-round development and to change the face of Telangana for the better,” he said.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.