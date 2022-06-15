Nadda to interact with Singapore foreign minister on June 16

15th June 2022
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party chief J P Nadda will interact with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on June 16 at the party headquarters here.

In a statement, in charge of the BJP’s Foreign Affairs department, Vijay Chauthaiwale said that Balakrishnan is familiar with India and is on an official visit for bilateral and multilateral discussions on Asean with the government here. His visit marks the 30th anniversary of the Asean-India Dialogue Relations.

“This will be his first interaction with the BJP National President for informal discussions and better understanding of India’s political situation,” he said.

Nadda has in recent months hosted a series of meetings with the diplomats and heads of missions of 47 countries including the European Union. Recently, Nadda held discussions with the diplomats of 13 countries as part of the fourth phase of the ‘Know BJP’ campaign.

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, Chauthaiwale, as well as half a dozen young and upcoming BJP leaders will be present at the meeting along with Nadda. They will discuss ways to strengthen the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and international developments.

