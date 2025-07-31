There’s something magical about watching water surge from a giant dam mist rising, rainbows glinting in the sun, and the thunder of cascading water echoing through the hills. This monsoon, Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, around 170 km from Hyderabad, has turned into a spectacular sight.

After 18 years, 14 of its 26 gates have been opened, drawing nature lovers, weekend travellers, and photographers in droves.

Built across the Krishna River, this engineering marvel stands 124 metres tall and stretches 1.6 kilometres, making it the world’s largest masonry dam. While it has always been awe-inspiring, this rare gate opening has transformed it into a roaring waterfall framed by lush green hills.

Thanks to heavy rains, the reservoir reached near-full capacity, prompting the release of over 78,000 cusecs of water. For visitors, it’s a once-in-a-generation moment and the perfect monsoon escape from city life.

Here is Siasat.com guide for you to explore this monsoon marvel.

Nagarjuna Sagar dam from Hyderabad distance

Nagarjuna Sagar is about 170 km from Hyderabad and takes around 3.5 hours by road. You can drive via the NH65–Miryalaguda route or take Telangana Tourism’s guided day tours, which include transport, sightseeing, and lunch. Buses and taxis are also easily available.

What to See and Explore

1. Nagarjuna Sagar Lake

It is one of India’s largest man-made lakes, offering scenic boat rides to Nagarjunakonda Island. Surrounded by lush hills, the ride across its calm, blue waters is a peaceful and picturesque experience, especially during the monsoon.

2. Nagarjunakonda Island

A peaceful boat ride takes you to this historic island, once a flourishing Buddhist learning centre. It houses a museum filled with ancient sculptures, stupas, and artefacts. Boating is available at Rs.150 (Adult), Rs.120 (kids) with rides operating at 9:30 AM, 1:30 PM, and 4:30 PM. Museum entry is Rs 20 per person.

3. Buddhavanam

Located near the dam, this 22-acre Buddhist theme park beautifully narrates the life and teachings of Buddha through detailed sculptures and replicas. It’s a calm, scenic spot perfect for families and history enthusiasts. Entry is Rs.100 for adults and Rs.50 for children above 10 years.

4. Ethipothala Waterfalls

About 32 km from the dam, this 22-metre waterfall is a monsoon beauty tucked into nature. Surrounded by hills and greenery, it’s ideal for a short picnic or just soaking in the peaceful vibe.

Wildlife and Forest Trails

The nearby forest areas around Nagarjuna Sagar are home to rich flora and fauna. Short treks and birdwatching trails are perfect for nature lovers looking to explore beyond the usual tourist spots.

Don’t Miss This Moment

Such massive gate openings are rare and unforgettable. The combination of thundering water, misty air, Buddhist history, and monsoon beauty makes Nagarjuna Sagar a must-visit this season. Pack your camera and raincoat, nature is putting on a grand show, and you’re invited.