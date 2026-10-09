Mumbai: The film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Nana Patekar, whose sudden demise has left a void in Hindi and Marathi cinema. Known for his powerful performances and understated lifestyle, the actor built a career spanning nearly five decades while staying away from the extravagant image often associated with Bollywood stars.

With his demise, attention has also turned to the wealth he accumulated over the years.

Nana Patekar’s net worth

According to various media reports, Nana Patekar’s net worth was estimated at between Rs 50 crore and Rs 80 crore. He reportedly charged around Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore per film in recent years, earning through his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Despite his considerable wealth, the actor was known for his simple lifestyle.

A modest Mumbai apartment and a Goa home

Nana reportedly lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, measuring around 750 square feet. Reports suggest that the flat was purchased decades ago for approximately Rs 1.1 lakh and is now valued at nearly Rs 3 crore.

He lived there with his mother until her death and continued to stay in the apartment afterwards, having spoken in interviews about being content with his modest home.

The actor also owned a residence in Goa, where he reportedly spent considerable time. It was at this property that he was reportedly found unconscious on Thursday morning.

Nana Patekar’s 27-acre farmhouse near Pune

Among his reported properties was a sprawling 27-acre farmhouse in Khadakwasla near Pune. The property was said to have seven rooms and a large hall, with wheat and paddy cultivated on the land. Reports also suggest that the farm’s earnings were shared with farmhands and local farmers.

He reportedly owned another house on Law College Road in Pune.

His car collection

Unlike many Bollywood stars, Nana reportedly maintained a modest car collection. His vehicles included a Mahindra Jeep CJ4, an Audi Q7 and a Mahindra Scorpio.

On the professional front, Nana was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s crime-action film O’Romeo (2026), in which he played a police officer. The film also featured Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Disha Patani.