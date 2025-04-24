Nani opens up on why the SSMB29 shoot pictures keep leaking

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu is working on a big movie called SSMB29, directed by famous filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Fans are very excited, and the shooting is happening in different places, including Odisha. But recently, some photos from the movie set were leaked and spread all over social media.

Actor Nani Shares His Thoughts

Actor Nani, who will soon appear in HIT: The Third Case, spoke about the leak in an interview. He said, “See, on a huge set like that of Rajamouli sir’s, there are thousands of junior artists. A lot of people are working in every department. They take very good care of everything as well.”

He further added, “Phones are usually surrendered and all that. However, what if someone sneaks in a second phone? Like, they surrender one phone but keep another in their pocket. Nowadays, there are so many types of equipment that can be used for such activities.”

Nani continued, “We can’t do anything about it. Even when a director like Rajamouli sir, who puts in so much effort to keep things secret, has to face such issues. We’re bound to come across such leaks.”

What Was Leaked?

The leaked photos showed Mahesh Babu and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shooting a scene in Odisha. Even though the team tried to remove the photos from the internet, they had already gone viral. Now, the film crew is being even more careful in future shoots.

Nani’s Movie is Coming Soon

Nani’s new movie HIT: The Third Case will release on May 1, 2025. He plays a tough police officer named Arjun Sarkaar who is chasing a dangerous gang. The film is full of action and excitement.