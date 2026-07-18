The 72nd National Film Awards were announced today (Saturday, July 18), celebrating excellence in Indian cinema. Organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the awards honoured feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema, recognising movies certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

The winners were announced at the National Media Centre in New Delhi after being selected by an 11-member jury headed by filmmaker Jayaraj. From powerful performances to outstanding technical achievements, this year’s awards reflected the diversity and growing strength of Indian cinema across languages.

Major feature film winners of National Film Awards

Best Feature Film: Article 370

Best Actor: Mammootty (Bramayugam) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actress: Yami Gautam (Article 370)

Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)

Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra (Bhakshak)

Best Supporting Actress: Ropashree Varkady (Mithya) and Sachana Namidass (Maharaja)

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Film Promoting National and Social Values: Captain Miller

Best Child Artists: Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula and Athish S Shetty

Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalaal (Bramayugam)

Best Screenplay: Sukumar (Pushpa 2)

Best Dialogue Writer: Venky Atluri (Lucky Baskhar)

Best Production Design: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu (Maharaja)

Best Make-Up Artist: Committee Kurrollu

Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma (Pushpa 2)

Best Music Direction (Songs): Shashwat Sachdev (Article 370)

Best Music Direction (Background Score): Amaran

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir (Maidaan)

Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar

Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly (Stree 2)

Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury (Bhool Bhulaiya 3)

Best Editing: R Kalaivannan (Amaran)

Mammootty in Bramayugam

Regional cinema honoured

Regional cinema continued to shine at the National Film Awards:

Assamese: Juiphool

Bengali: Chalchitra Ekhon

Hindi: Srikanth

Kannada: Mithya

Malayalam: Feminichi Fathima

Marathi: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Odia: Lahari

Tamil: Raayan

Telugu: Committee Kurrollu

Gujarati: Maaran

Manipuri: Sunita

Konkani: Mog Asum

Tulu: IMBU

Garhwali: Dholi

Special Mentions were awarded to actor Dhanush for Captain Miller and Suren G for Meiyazhagan.

Non-feature film winners

The awards also recognised excellence in documentaries, short films and books on cinema.

Best Film Critic: Sanjeev Shrivastava

Best Book on Cinema: Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty

Special Mentions: Bhadra Kali Natakam and Chola Dora aur Sui

Best Narrator/Voice Over: Soundarya Jayachandran

Best Music Direction: Shivpal Singh Kang

Best Editing: Manvir Jasrotia

Best Sound Design: T S Hari Hara Sudhan

Best Cinematography: Edmond Ranson

Best Direction: Aanand L Rai for Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek

Best Short Film: Hamsafar

Best Animation Film: Touched as Water

Best Non Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism

Best Documentary: Ram Nami

Best Arts and Culture Film: Main Nida

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Kakori

Best Debut Film of a Director: Angen (Invisible)

Best Non Feature Film: Bhangaar (Obsolete)

This year’s National Film Awards once again celebrated outstanding storytelling, memorable performances and technical excellence from across the country. Mammootty’s fourth National Award, Kartik Aaryan‘s maiden win and Yami Gautam’s Best Actress honour were among the biggest highlights, while films from several regional industries reaffirmed the rich diversity of Indian cinema.