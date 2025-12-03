Nearly 22,000 potholes repaired across Hyderabad: GHMC

Potholes in Hyderabad
Representational image

Hyderabad: Over 23,000 potholes have been identified and nearly 22,000 have been repaired so far across Hyderabad.

According to a GHMC release on Wednesday, 3888 potholes were filled in the LB Nagar zone, 2885 in the Charminar zone, 3785 in Khairatabad, 2731 in Serilingampalli, 3258 in Kukatpally, and 5239 in the Secunderabad zone.

The initiative is part of the road safety drive undertaken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) aimed at smooth travel without traffic jams. It includes pothole filling works, catch pit repairs, road repair works, patch work works, cover replacements, and central median repairs.

