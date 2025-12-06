Never had links with Jamaat-e-Islami, did not seek their votes: Kerala CM

Thrissur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday claimed that neither the CPI(M) nor the LDF has ever had any association with the Jamaat-e-Islami, rejecting opposition UDF allegations that the Left party and the Muslim outfit were political partners for decades.

Vijayan said that the Left Front never had the “misfortune” of seeking votes from the Jamaat-e-Islami and never gave the Muslim outfit a “good certificate”.

“But there are some people now who are desperately trying to give a good certificate to the Jamaat-e-Islami,” the chief minister said at a press conference here.

He alleged that it is the Jamaat-e-Islami which shapes the political agenda of the Congress and also contributes to UDF poll campaigns.

The remarks came in response to a statement by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, who claimed that the CPI(M) and Jamaat-e-Islami have been linked for decades in a relationship that “cannot be severed easily.”

IUML is a key constituent of the Congress-led UDF opposition.

Hitting back, Vijayan said the UDF and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders “will say anything,” and their claims of CPI(M) links with the Muslim outfit are baseless.

Supporting his claim, the CM noted that the Jamaat-e-Islami began voting in elections only from 1987, a time when the Left was not in power in Kerala.

He said that in 1987, the Jamaat-e-Islami had explicitly refused to vote for Marxist or fascist groups, making it clear they voted for the Congress.

In 1992, the Congress government at the Centre classified the Jamaat-e-Islami as a prohibited group, preventing it from supporting the party in 1996, he added.

“In subsequent years, the Jamaat-e-Islami adopted a candidate-based voting stance and sometimes contested elections themselves. During the V S Achuthanandan government (2006–2011), the outfit’s youth wing, solidarity, actively worked against the Left Front,” Vijayan said.

“So, we never had the misfortune of chasing their votes. We have also never given them a good certificate. But now, some are desperately trying to do so,” he added.

Vijayan further alleged that both the Congress and the Jamaat-e-Islami engage in “opportunistic politics” and encourage communalism for political gain.

On Friday, the chief minister had said that the Jamaat-e-Islami and Hindutva organisations are “birds of the same feather”, describing the Congress’s alleged alliance with the Muslim outfit as “suicidal”.