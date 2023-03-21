New Nokia ‘C12 Pro’ phone launched at affordable price in India

New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched the new affordable ‘Nokia C12 Pro’ smartphone which features a 6.3-inch HD+ display, in the country.

“Nokia C12 Pro comes in 4/64GB (2GB RAM + 2GB Virtual RAM) and 5/64GB (3GB RAM + 2GB Virtual RAM) memory variants, priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499 respectively,” the company said in a statement.

The new smartphone is available in the country at retail stores, leading E-commerce websites and Nokia.com.

It comes in three colour options — Light Mint, Charcoal and Dark Cyan.

“With this device’s, long-lasting battery life, powerful processor and stunning display, it will surely be a delight to our customers and exceed their expectations,” Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global said.

“With its sleek design and impressive camera capabilities, we believe the Nokia C12 Pro will be a popular choice for customers looking for a reliable and versatile smartphone,” Kochhar added.

The smartphone comes with an Octa Core Processor, streamlined OS and enhanced imaging with Night and Portrait modes for both front and rear cameras.

The new device features an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera.

“Nokia C-series devices with Android 12 (Go edition) give you an average of 20 per cent more free storage so you can store up to a thousand more songs or pictures, or even a few hours of HD video,” the company said.