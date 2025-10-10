New Zealand Parliament to host 2025 Diwali Celebration with ethnic communities

Auckland: Mark Mitchell, Minister for Ethnic Communities, will host this year’s Diwali Celebration at Parliament on Monday, 13 October 2025, from 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm at the Banquet Hall, Parliament Buildings in Wellington.

Invitations have been extended to community representatives, including Syed Mujeeb, to take part in the festivities marking one of the world’s most significant cultural and spiritual festivals.

The evening will include a formal programme beginning promptly at 6:15 pm, with guest registration and seating starting from 5:30 pm onwards. Light refreshments will be provided, and guests are encouraged to share any dietary needs in advance.

The event highlights the government’s continued commitment to celebrating diversity and fostering cultural inclusion across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Guests are reminded to bring their invitation and valid photographic identification for entry, as the invitation is non-transferable.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The celebration at Parliament serves as a recognition of the important contributions of ethnic communities to New Zealand’s cultural fabric.