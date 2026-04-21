New Zealand Prime Minister Luxon survives party leadership vote

National has led a right-wing coalition government since New Zealand's 2023 election.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2026 7:33 am IST
New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon
Christopher Luxon (Image: Twitter)

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Tuesday, April 21, that he had survived a vote on his leadership among his own party’s lawmakers, after recent slumps in the polls prompted speculation he might be ousted.

The vote, during a routine meeting of Luxon’s center-right National Party lawmakers, was held privately. Luxon emerged afterward, however, to tell reporters he had called for a confidence vote, which had been successful.

National has led a right-wing coalition government since New Zealand’s 2023 election. Luxon has led the party since 2021.

Subhan Bakery

The vote among his lawmakers happened just over six months before New Zealand’s next national election, scheduled for Nov. 7. Recent drops in the polls for National had prompted speculation from analysts that he would face a leadership challenge.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2026 7:33 am IST

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