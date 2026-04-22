Newborn trafficking racket busted after Gujarat kidnapping, Telangana link emerges

Hyderabad: An interstate child trafficking racket has been busted following the kidnapping of a four-year-old boy, Dev, in Gujarat earlier this month, with investigators uncovering links to Telangana.

According to police, the child was abducted on April 6 and was allegedly being trafficked for a sum of around Rs 1.5 lakh. A swift investigation led to his rescue and exposed a wider network involved in the illegal trade of children across multiple states.

Officials said the racket operates through a chain of agents and middlemen who source, transport and sell children, including newborns, to buyers in different parts of the country. Preliminary findings indicate that the network has links to Telangana, among other states.

Police have detained several suspects in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway to identify the full extent of the network and its operations.

A few reports also suggest that a key accused, identified as Nagraj alias Murugan, was apprehended in Telangana and is suspected to have played a role in the trafficking network. However, his exact involvement in the kidnapping is yet to be officially confirmed.

Reports also suggest that the accused may have been involved in supplying egg donors to IVF centres and operating from areas in Telangana. Authorities are continuing their probe to trace other members of the gang and rescue more victims, if any, while tightening surveillance on interstate trafficking routes.