Newly-elected members take oath in Rajya Sabha

The members who took the oath represent the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Rajya Sbaha
Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Monday, July 20, administered oath to nine newly-elected members of the Upper House.

The members who took the oath represent the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

The newly-elected members who took the oath on the first day of the Monsoon session were Mukeshbhai J Rathwa (BJP-Gujarat), Pawan Khera (Congress-Karnataka), Mahesh Kewat (BJP, Madhya Pradesh), Jamesh Pangsang Kongkal Sangma (NPP-Meghalaya), Khiangte Laltluagkima (Mizoram), Satish Poonia (BJP-Rajasthan), Prakash Chik Baraik (BJP-West Bengal), Sushmita Dev (BJP-West Bengal) and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (BJP-West Bengal).

Subhan Bakery

Some other members elected earlier had already taken their oath during the inter-session period.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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