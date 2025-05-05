Newlywed woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old newlywed woman died by suicide in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred in Jeedimetla where the deceased who is identified as Laxmi (also known as Pooja) allegedly jumped from her apartment terrace.

Details of the case

Laxmi and her husband Hari Krishna, natives of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, had begun their married life in December 2024.

The couple resided in a Subashnagar apartment within Jeedimetla.

On Saturday night, Laxmi reportedly went to the building’s terrace and jumped. She sustained fatal head injuries.

Hyderabad police probe reason for newlywed woman’s suicide

Following the tragic incident, cops from the Jeedimetla police station arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem examination.

While an official case has been registered, the exact reasons behind Laxmi’s extreme step remain unclear.

The investigation is being conducted from all possible angles to find the reason behind the suicide of newlywed woman in Hyderabad.

In March this year, another newlywed woman died by suicide in the city. The incident occurred in Balreddy Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of Balanagar police station.

The Jeedimetla suicide case marks the second incident this year of a newlywed woman taking her own life.