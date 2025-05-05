Cashier dies after pet dog bite in Hyderabad’s Madhuranagar

Hyderabad: A cashier residing in Hyderabad’s Madhuranagar died on Sunday, May 4, after reportedly being bitten by his pet dog.

The deceased was identified as Pavan Kumar, a native of Andhra Pradesh, who was employed in Hyderabad. According to police, Kumar’s flatmate Sandeep approached them, expressing concern after Kumar didn’t open his door. Police stated that Kumar had a breathing issue and had been recently discharged from the hospital.

Kumar was in his room using a nebulizer while Pradeep was in the hall at the time of the incident. After being alerted, Hyderabad police arrived at the scene, broke open the door and found pet dog bite injuries on Kumar’s private parts.

Police have registered a case, and Kumar’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.