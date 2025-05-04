Elderly couple found dead in Alwal, police suspect murder

The victim's body bore visible injuries, and a stick was found lying nearby.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th May 2025 6:30 pm IST
Representational Image of finger print
Representational Image

Hyderabad: An elderly couple was allegedly murdered by unknown assailants at their residence in Suryanagar, Alwal, on Saturday night, May 3.

The victims, Kanakiah, who worked as a watchman, and his wife Rajamma, a homemaker, had been living in Suryanagar for the past six months. Due to health issues, Kanakiah had not been going to work and remained at home.

On Saturday evening, he had reportedly visited his daughter’s house nearby and returned later that night.

MS Creative School

According to the reports, the incident came to light on Sunday morning, May 4, when Rajamma failed to visit her relatives’ home to collect a milk packet, leading family members to check on the couple.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Falaknuma

Upon entering the house, they found both Kanakiah and Rajamma dead.

Rajamma’s body bore visible injuries, and a stick was found lying nearby.

The Alwal police have registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 4th May 2025 6:30 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button