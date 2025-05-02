Hyderabad: 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Falaknuma

He sustained severe bleeding injuries in the assault.

Published: 2nd May 2025 3:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants near Bibi ka Chashma under Falaknuma police station limits on Friday afternoon.

The deceased, Majeed, a local resident, was at a pan shop when several individuals attacked him with knives. Majeed sustained severe bleeding injuries in the assault, prompting bystanders to rush him to the hospital.

He was taken to Osmania General Hospital (OGH), where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Majeed’s body has been shifted to the OGH mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Senior police officials, including Additional DCP (South Zone) Mohd Majid, visited the crime scene. Authorities are questioning Majeed’s family members and friends to determine the motive behind the attack and identify potential suspects.

