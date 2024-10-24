NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist’s key aide from Delhi airport

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala alias Arsh Dala from the Delhi airport.

Baljeet Singh alias Baljeet Maur of Bathinda, Punjab, was taken into custody by the NIA on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from the UAE, according to an official statement.

NIA investigations have revealed that Baljeet Maur was involved in logistic support, identification of extortion targets, recruitment of new cadres, as well as terror funding to India-based associates of Arsh Dala of the proscribed outfit Khalistan Terrorist Force (KTF).

A non-bailable warrant of arrest was issued against him in June 2024, while a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued this February, it added.

Besides being wanted in a case related to terror activities of the KTF, Maur was also wanted in several other cases, the statement said.

Maur’s arrest marks a significant development in India’s fight against terrorism, particularly concerning the activities of the KTF and Dala, the NIA statement said.

The agency said he was identified as the key conspirator in the KTF conspiracy to unleash terror in Punjab in the case registered suo moto by the NIA on February 13.

As per the NIA case, KTF operatives, members and handlers were engaged in raising terror funds through extortion activities, recruitment of new cadre, targeted killings and smuggling of arms and ammunition into India.